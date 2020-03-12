All apartments in Austin
1504 Allen RD
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

1504 Allen RD

1504 Allen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Allen Road, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
LEASE TERM 22 mos. Location Location Location! 5 Miles west of Downtown. Less than 4 miles to Zilker Park and SoCo/SoLa. In Eanes school district. This tastefully renovated 2 story Westlake Condo unit has a bright & open floor plan. Cozy living dining area with half bath down stairs. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Warm wood floors, granite counters in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Condo unit sits on a corner with a cute slate tile patio to enjoy your coffee or an afternoon read.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Allen RD have any available units?
1504 Allen RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Allen RD have?
Some of 1504 Allen RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Allen RD currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Allen RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Allen RD pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Allen RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1504 Allen RD offer parking?
No, 1504 Allen RD does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Allen RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Allen RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Allen RD have a pool?
No, 1504 Allen RD does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Allen RD have accessible units?
No, 1504 Allen RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Allen RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Allen RD has units with dishwashers.
