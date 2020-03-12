1504 Allen RD

Amenities

LEASE TERM 22 mos. Location Location Location! 5 Miles west of Downtown. Less than 4 miles to Zilker Park and SoCo/SoLa. In Eanes school district. This tastefully renovated 2 story Westlake Condo unit has a bright & open floor plan. Cozy living dining area with half bath down stairs. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Warm wood floors, granite counters in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Condo unit sits on a corner with a cute slate tile patio to enjoy your coffee or an afternoon read.