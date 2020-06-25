All apartments in Austin
1404 Southport Drive
1404 Southport Drive

1404 Southport Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
South Lamar
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1404 Southport Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo, with large private backyard with storage shed. 2 car carport. Owner pays lawn maintenance and water/sewer. Only carpet is in the bedrooms. Pets welcome! Please contact Megan 832-457-7701 for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Southport Drive have any available units?
1404 Southport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Southport Drive have?
Some of 1404 Southport Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Southport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Southport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Southport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Southport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Southport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Southport Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Southport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Southport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Southport Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Southport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Southport Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Southport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Southport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Southport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
