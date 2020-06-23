13838 THE LAKES BLVD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym

Enjoy a fresh take on luxury living in lovely Pflugerville. Live just north of Austin where you'll get more bang for your buck! This gorgeous property is loaded with fantastic amenities such as a fitness room with a virtual fitness system, a social lounge with a game area, a fire pit lounge, clubhouse and a 24-hour package retrieval system! Interior features include: Washer and Dryer Included Large Walk-In Closets Garden Tubs Double Pane Windows Black Appliances and Glass-Top Stoves Granite Countertops Mahogany Cabinetry Faux Wood Planking Ceramic Tile Flooring Public transportation is within walking distance as well! Lease here before it's too late! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.