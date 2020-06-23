All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:23 PM

13838 THE LAKES BLVD.

13838 the Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13838 the Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
Enjoy a fresh take on luxury living in lovely Pflugerville. Live just north of Austin where you'll get more bang for your buck! This gorgeous property is loaded with fantastic amenities such as a fitness room with a virtual fitness system, a social lounge with a game area, a fire pit lounge, clubhouse and a 24-hour package retrieval system! Interior features include: Washer and Dryer Included Large Walk-In Closets Garden Tubs Double Pane Windows Black Appliances and Glass-Top Stoves Granite Countertops Mahogany Cabinetry Faux Wood Planking Ceramic Tile Flooring Public transportation is within walking distance as well! Lease here before it's too late! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have any available units?
13838 THE LAKES BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have?
Some of 13838 THE LAKES BLVD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
13838 THE LAKES BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. offer parking?
No, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have a pool?
No, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13838 THE LAKES BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
