Austin, TX
13536 Lyndhurst Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

13536 Lyndhurst Street

13536 Lyndhurst Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13536 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful Cedar Park apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views. 

Apartment Amenities

Built-in Desks

14 ft. Ceilings

Large Soaking Tubs

Granite Countertops

Rainfall Showerheads

Private Patio / Balcony

Dine-in Gourmet Islands

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Two Car Attached Garages

Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry

Satin Nickel Hardware and Accents

Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Coves

Full Size Front Loader Washer and Dryer

Urban Mud Room Entry Feature for Extra Storage

Built-In Bookcases with Custom Shelving and Desks

Wood Style Plank Flooring in Kitchen and Living Areas

3 cm Slab Granite Countertops with Accent Tile Backsplash

Smart Home - Lights, Outlets and Lock Compatible with Alexa App

Custom Framed Vanity Mirror and Custom Decorative Light Fixture

Custom Dimmable Island Pendants, Track Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting

Stainless Steel Appliance Package with Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser, Built

Community Amenities

Coffee Bar

Private Conference Room

Electric Car Charging Stations

Myride Spin Room and Flex Studio for Yoga

Resort Style Pool with Grilling Stations and Lounge Seating

Strength and Cardio Fitness Center featuring Technogym Equipment

Resident Lounge with Fireplace, Billiards and Shuffleboard and Kitchen for Entertaining

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have any available units?
13536 Lyndhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have?
Some of 13536 Lyndhurst Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13536 Lyndhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
13536 Lyndhurst Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13536 Lyndhurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 13536 Lyndhurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 13536 Lyndhurst Street does offer parking.
Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13536 Lyndhurst Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 13536 Lyndhurst Street has a pool.
Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have accessible units?
Yes, 13536 Lyndhurst Street has accessible units.
Does 13536 Lyndhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13536 Lyndhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
