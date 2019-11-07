13536 Lyndhurst Street

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful Cedar Park apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Built-in Desks
14 ft. Ceilings
Large Soaking Tubs
Granite Countertops
Rainfall Showerheads
Private Patio / Balcony
Dine-in Gourmet Islands
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Two Car Attached Garages
Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry
Satin Nickel Hardware and Accents
Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Coves
Full Size Front Loader Washer and Dryer
Urban Mud Room Entry Feature for Extra Storage
Built-In Bookcases with Custom Shelving and Desks
Wood Style Plank Flooring in Kitchen and Living Areas
3 cm Slab Granite Countertops with Accent Tile Backsplash
Smart Home - Lights, Outlets and Lock Compatible with Alexa App
Custom Framed Vanity Mirror and Custom Decorative Light Fixture
Custom Dimmable Island Pendants, Track Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting
Stainless Steel Appliance Package with Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser, Built
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Coffee Bar
Private Conference Room
Electric Car Charging Stations
Myride Spin Room and Flex Studio for Yoga
Resort Style Pool with Grilling Stations and Lounge Seating
Strength and Cardio Fitness Center featuring Technogym Equipment
Resident Lounge with Fireplace, Billiards and Shuffleboard and Kitchen for Entertaining