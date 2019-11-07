13536 Lyndhurst Street

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful Cedar Park apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Built-in Desks



14 ft. Ceilings



Large Soaking Tubs



Granite Countertops



Rainfall Showerheads



Private Patio / Balcony



Dine-in Gourmet Islands



Spacious Walk-in Closets



Two Car Attached Garages



Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry



Satin Nickel Hardware and Accents



Crafted Ceilings with Continuous Coves



Full Size Front Loader Washer and Dryer



Urban Mud Room Entry Feature for Extra Storage



Built-In Bookcases with Custom Shelving and Desks



Wood Style Plank Flooring in Kitchen and Living Areas



3 cm Slab Granite Countertops with Accent Tile Backsplash



Smart Home - Lights, Outlets and Lock Compatible with Alexa App



Custom Framed Vanity Mirror and Custom Decorative Light Fixture



Custom Dimmable Island Pendants, Track Lighting and Under Cabinet Lighting



Stainless Steel Appliance Package with Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser, Built



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Coffee Bar



Private Conference Room



Electric Car Charging Stations



Myride Spin Room and Flex Studio for Yoga



Resort Style Pool with Grilling Stations and Lounge Seating



Strength and Cardio Fitness Center featuring Technogym Equipment



Resident Lounge with Fireplace, Billiards and Shuffleboard and Kitchen for Entertaining



