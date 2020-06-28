All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1333 Shore District Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1333 Shore District Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1333 Shore District Drive

1333 Shore District Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1333 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/773314c04d ---- Welcome to South Shore District --- Austin's premier location to live and play on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. Three new Austin apartment choices await you as you experience the lifestyle you crave. South Shore District is open for immediate move-ins. Our mixed-use community is strategically located near I-35 in the East Riverside corridor with views of downtown Austin, providing a superior option for a downtown Austin apartment. Make your move today by calling or visiting our leasing center, and let us show you why South Shore District is the best Austin apartment for you. South Shore District features three new apartment buildings offering a wide variety of floor plans, amenities and finishes. From more traditional to more modern, every taste is represented, and of course, we are pet-friendly. South Shore District is the perfect mixed-use development to make your Austin apartment dream a reality --- with a resort-style pool for each building, a 4,000-square-foot athletic center, easy access to Lady Bird Lake, and views of downtown Austin. Come see for yourself how South Shore District enhances your life on the shore and helps you enjoy your life on the lake, just steps from your front door. Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas Two distinctive interior finish options Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats Two-inch window blinds Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available Full-size washer and dryer in every home Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting Stainless steel Whirlpool&reg; appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room Custom wood cabinetry Carpet in bedrooms Spacious walk-in closets Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Shore District Drive have any available units?
1333 Shore District Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Shore District Drive have?
Some of 1333 Shore District Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Shore District Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Shore District Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Shore District Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Shore District Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Shore District Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Shore District Drive offers parking.
Does 1333 Shore District Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Shore District Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Shore District Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1333 Shore District Drive has a pool.
Does 1333 Shore District Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 Shore District Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Shore District Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Shore District Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin