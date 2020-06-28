1333 Shore District Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/773314c04d ---- Welcome to South Shore District --- Austin's premier location to live and play on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. Three new Austin apartment choices await you as you experience the lifestyle you crave. South Shore District is open for immediate move-ins. Our mixed-use community is strategically located near I-35 in the East Riverside corridor with views of downtown Austin, providing a superior option for a downtown Austin apartment. Make your move today by calling or visiting our leasing center, and let us show you why South Shore District is the best Austin apartment for you. South Shore District features three new apartment buildings offering a wide variety of floor plans, amenities and finishes. From more traditional to more modern, every taste is represented, and of course, we are pet-friendly. South Shore District is the perfect mixed-use development to make your Austin apartment dream a reality --- with a resort-style pool for each building, a 4,000-square-foot athletic center, easy access to Lady Bird Lake, and views of downtown Austin. Come see for yourself how South Shore District enhances your life on the shore and helps you enjoy your life on the lake, just steps from your front door. Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas Two distinctive interior finish options Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats Two-inch window blinds Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available Full-size washer and dryer in every home Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop* Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room Custom wood cabinetry Carpet in bedrooms Spacious walk-in closets Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms