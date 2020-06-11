Pristine newer build in South Austin! Huge kitchen that opens onto the living and dining areas with tall ceilings and modern finishes. Granite countertops and beautiful backsplash with a large island makes this great room an entertainer's dream. Large master and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard is perfect for your kids and pets. A wonderful place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have any available units?
1312 Cedar Stand Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have?
Some of 1312 Cedar Stand Pass's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Cedar Stand Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Cedar Stand Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Cedar Stand Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass offers parking.
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have a pool?
No, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have accessible units?
No, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Cedar Stand Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Cedar Stand Pass has units with dishwashers.