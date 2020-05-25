All apartments in Austin
12931 Heyerdahl
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

12931 Heyerdahl

12931 Heyerdahl · No Longer Available
Location

12931 Heyerdahl, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 Heyerdahl have any available units?
12931 Heyerdahl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12931 Heyerdahl currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Heyerdahl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Heyerdahl pet-friendly?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl offer parking?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl does not offer parking.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl have a pool?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl does not have a pool.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl have accessible units?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12931 Heyerdahl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12931 Heyerdahl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12931 Heyerdahl does not have units with air conditioning.
