12913 Marimba Trail

Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

12913 Marimba, great 4 bed 2 bath on Greenbelt - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath. Open the backdoor and step onto a lovely greenbelt and community walking trail. Short walk to award-winning Pond Springs Elementary, Rattan Creek Park and Community Center including pools, park, trails, courts and convenient location near the Parmer/183 tech corridor with easy access to employers, shopping and restaurants- about a mile to future Apple Campus and 2 miles to the existing Apple Campus!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5756639)