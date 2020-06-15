All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

12906 Turkey Run

12906 Turkey Run · (737) 215-4630
Location

12906 Turkey Run, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12906 Turkey Run · Avail. Aug 14

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
12906 Turkey Run Available 08/14/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain ~ Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living with Vaulted Ceiling & Stone Fireplace ~ Stained Concrete Floors in Bedrooms ~ Modern Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & Stainless Appliances ~ Updated Fixtures & Hardware Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Spacious Backyard with Mature Trees, Covered Patio & Dog Run ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3300384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12906 Turkey Run have any available units?
12906 Turkey Run has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12906 Turkey Run have?
Some of 12906 Turkey Run's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12906 Turkey Run currently offering any rent specials?
12906 Turkey Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12906 Turkey Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 12906 Turkey Run is pet friendly.
Does 12906 Turkey Run offer parking?
Yes, 12906 Turkey Run does offer parking.
Does 12906 Turkey Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12906 Turkey Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12906 Turkey Run have a pool?
No, 12906 Turkey Run does not have a pool.
Does 12906 Turkey Run have accessible units?
No, 12906 Turkey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 12906 Turkey Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 12906 Turkey Run does not have units with dishwashers.
