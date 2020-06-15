Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage

12906 Turkey Run Available 08/14/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain ~ Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living with Vaulted Ceiling & Stone Fireplace ~ Stained Concrete Floors in Bedrooms ~ Modern Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & Stainless Appliances ~ Updated Fixtures & Hardware Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Spacious Backyard with Mature Trees, Covered Patio & Dog Run ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE3300384)