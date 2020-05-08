All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12706 Magnolia Mound Trail
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

12706 Magnolia Mound Trail

12706 Magnolia Mound Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12706 Magnolia Mound Trail, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Story Home in the McNeil and Parmer Ln Area - Updated! - Enjoy this single story home nestled away in the McNeil & Parmer area. With easy access to nearby shopping, parks & major roadways, this home has a great location. The home itself features vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, a deck & shed. This hidden gem won't last long so make sure to take a look!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. The program delivers high-quality AC filters to your door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: None
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4969155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have any available units?
12706 Magnolia Mound Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have?
Some of 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12706 Magnolia Mound Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail offer parking?
No, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have a pool?
No, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have accessible units?
No, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12706 Magnolia Mound Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin