12706 Magnolia Mound Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Story Home in the McNeil and Parmer Ln Area - Updated! - Enjoy this single story home nestled away in the McNeil & Parmer area. With easy access to nearby shopping, parks & major roadways, this home has a great location. The home itself features vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, a deck & shed. This hidden gem won't last long so make sure to take a look!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. The program delivers high-quality AC filters to your door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: None

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Round Rock ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE4969155)