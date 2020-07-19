12603 Blackfoot TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 2 story house with many recent upgrades, kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of lights and space, no carpet, rooms has engineered wood floor, formal living & dining area that can also be converted to an office, big backyard. House comes with fridge, washer and dryer. A/C is 16 SEER High efficiency American Standard heat pump with WIFI thermostat. Upgraded high efficiency windows. Easy access to Parmer Ln, 183 HWY, close to new Apple campus, and many shopping centers. RR school district