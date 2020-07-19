All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12603 Blackfoot TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12603 Blackfoot TRL
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 PM

12603 Blackfoot TRL

12603 Blackfoot Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12603 Blackfoot Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2 story house with many recent upgrades, kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of lights and space, no carpet, rooms has engineered wood floor, formal living & dining area that can also be converted to an office, big backyard. House comes with fridge, washer and dryer. A/C is 16 SEER High efficiency American Standard heat pump with WIFI thermostat. Upgraded high efficiency windows. Easy access to Parmer Ln, 183 HWY, close to new Apple campus, and many shopping centers. RR school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have any available units?
12603 Blackfoot TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have?
Some of 12603 Blackfoot TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12603 Blackfoot TRL currently offering any rent specials?
12603 Blackfoot TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12603 Blackfoot TRL pet-friendly?
No, 12603 Blackfoot TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL offer parking?
No, 12603 Blackfoot TRL does not offer parking.
Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12603 Blackfoot TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have a pool?
No, 12603 Blackfoot TRL does not have a pool.
Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have accessible units?
No, 12603 Blackfoot TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 12603 Blackfoot TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12603 Blackfoot TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin