Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See!! Large Backyard - A MUST SEE!! Make Ready in Progress. New Down Stairs Carpet to be Replaced. Versatile floor plan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths down plus separate upstairs suite with bath, Living and Wet Bar Plenty of Storage and natural light throughout. Large Back Yard! Direct access to downtown Austin, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Centers an Major Employers.



(RLNE4867485)