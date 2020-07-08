All apartments in Austin
12407 Bluestone Circle
12407 Bluestone Circle

Location

12407 Bluestone Circle, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Perfectly situated on a large, private, cul de sac lot in the River Oaks neighborhood off Parmer. Meticulous retro-modern updates! Walk to Walnut Creek hike & bike trails. Easy accessibility to I-35 at Tech Ridge (HEB, In-n-Out, new AMC dine-in theater), Dell, Mopac, Samsung & the Domain. Groovy late-mid century character–nothing cookie-cutter about it: terrazzo & saltillo floors (no carpet), vintage -yet fully functional-kitchen, retro-renovated bath. New windows throughout, new a/c, & built-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Bluestone Circle have any available units?
12407 Bluestone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12407 Bluestone Circle have?
Some of 12407 Bluestone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 Bluestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Bluestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Bluestone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12407 Bluestone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12407 Bluestone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12407 Bluestone Circle offers parking.
Does 12407 Bluestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 Bluestone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Bluestone Circle have a pool?
No, 12407 Bluestone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Bluestone Circle have accessible units?
No, 12407 Bluestone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Bluestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12407 Bluestone Circle has units with dishwashers.

