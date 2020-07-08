12407 Bluestone Circle

Amenities
Perfectly situated on a large, private, cul de sac lot in the River Oaks neighborhood off Parmer. Meticulous retro-modern updates! Walk to Walnut Creek hike & bike trails. Easy accessibility to I-35 at Tech Ridge (HEB, In-n-Out, new AMC dine-in theater), Dell, Mopac, Samsung & the Domain. Groovy late-mid century character–nothing cookie-cutter about it: terrazzo & saltillo floors (no carpet), vintage -yet fully functional-kitchen, retro-renovated bath. New windows throughout, new a/c, & built-ins.