Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with gameroom/study located on a cul-de-sac in the Villages of Shady Hollow. Close to Elementary School. Wonderful neighborhood amenities include, pool, park and playground. Home has been updated with granite; stainless appliances; new carpet, fresh paint, lovely landscaping and new HVAC. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout downstairs. A must see.