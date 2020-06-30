All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1208 West 22 1/2 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1208 West 22 1/2 Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1208 West 22 1/2 Street

1208 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1208 West 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UT PRE LEASE: 4 bed/ 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Very Nice West Campus Neighborhood, Walk to UT - Luxury home located in cute West Campus neighborhood. This home offers high-end finishes throughout. Recently updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, designer bathrooms, large balcony off master bedroom. Walking distance to The University of Texas and only 1 minute from Downtown.

Available August

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have any available units?
1208 West 22 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1208 West 22 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 West 22 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 West 22 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St
Austin, TX 78701
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin