1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Elegantly charming one bedroom home in East Austin! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/CdWu2kECB_4



Come home to this 1905 home which has been lovingly renovated while keeping the original facade. Open floor plan and high ceilings make this 1/1 home feel airy and bright. Boasting metal roof, tankless water heater, walk-in shower and huge kitchen island open to the living room. Right in the heart of East Austin with local restaurants and Austin staples to enjoy. Very close access to downtown as well! New house benefits with old Austin charm!



*** FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE AT $2400 PER MONTH ***



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway/ Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1905



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- Beautiful Wood floors!

- Open/Spacious Layout for a one-bedroom!

- Motorized Blinds!

- Large Countertops!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. (1 pet max) Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5687107)