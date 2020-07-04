1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A

All apartments in Austin
Location

1193 1/2 San Bernard St, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Elegantly charming one bedroom home in East Austin! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/CdWu2kECB_4

Come home to this 1905 home which has been lovingly renovated while keeping the original facade. Open floor plan and high ceilings make this 1/1 home feel airy and bright. Boasting metal roof, tankless water heater, walk-in shower and huge kitchen island open to the living room. Right in the heart of East Austin with local restaurants and Austin staples to enjoy. Very close access to downtown as well! New house benefits with old Austin charm!

*** FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE AT $2400 PER MONTH ***

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1905

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Beautiful Wood floors!
- Open/Spacious Layout for a one-bedroom!
- Motorized Blinds!
- Large Countertops!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. (1 pet max) Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5687107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have any available units?
1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have?
Some of 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1193 1/2 San Bernard Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

