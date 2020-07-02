All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:24 PM

11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A

11512 Walnut Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11512 Walnut Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome MIL layout. Ceramic tile throughout. Pass thru bar from the galley kitchen to the dining room and living room. There are high vaulted cielings and good sized bedrooms. The back yard is HUGE! There is an attached one car garage with W/D connections in it. The duplex sits up on a small hill and has good curb appeal. Extremly convienient location. IH35 is so only blocks away. These lease fast so bring your picky clients.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to apply:
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have any available units?
11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A currently offering any rent specials?
11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A is pet friendly.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A offer parking?
Yes, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A offers parking.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have a pool?
No, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A does not have a pool.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have accessible units?
No, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A does not have units with air conditioning.

