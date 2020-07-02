11512 Walnut Ridge Dr - A

Amenities
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1002481?source=marketing
Awesome MIL layout. Ceramic tile throughout. Pass thru bar from the galley kitchen to the dining room and living room. There are high vaulted cielings and good sized bedrooms. The back yard is HUGE! There is an attached one car garage with W/D connections in it. The duplex sits up on a small hill and has good curb appeal. Extremly convienient location. IH35 is so only blocks away. These lease fast so bring your picky clients.
For more information, to schedule a showing, or to apply:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1041130?source=iframe&companyID=10813
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.