Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

11508 Medallion Ln Available 07/07/20 Location, Location, Location! - Spicewood Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School and Westwood High! Beautiful executive home . Bamboo flooring in living areas. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays, center island, granite counter tops and backsplash and open to family room. Renovated Master bath with wood like tile flooring, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Oversized game room on second floor. Laundry room complete with washer dryer. 2 car garage with opener. Large deck overlooks private backyard.

Easy access to 183, near shops, restaurants, golf course, tennis courts. In coveted Balcones Greene subdivision.

Qualifications: Good rental history and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



(RLNE3387234)