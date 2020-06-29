11301 FARRAH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool

Exceptional living is right at your fingertips! Enjoy gorgeous nature trails, beautiful relaxing scenery, entertainment, shopping, recreation and more! It's urban living mixed with outdoor beauty! The community amenities here are dynamite! Head to the gaming room with flatscreen TVs and hang out, utilize the cyber café and business center, work out in the fully equipped fitness center or mingle with friends and neighbors at the outdoor fireplace. You'll also have access to a picnic and pavilion area, a beautiful resort-style pool, conference room, clubhouse and fenced dog run! These gorgeous apartment homes allow for a relaxed carefree lifestyle blended with elegance. Features include track lighting, garden-style bathtubs, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, washer and dryers amp; gourmet kitchens! Beautiful inside and out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.