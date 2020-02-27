1123 Plymouth Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry internet access

Available 05/01/20 Plymouth Drive - Property Id: 113910



Lovely 3-bedroom house on large corner lot in desirable neighborhood. Bonus room that could be an office, flex room, or 4th bedroom. The bonus room has a separate entrance and courtyard, making it great for a home business or MIL plan. Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and tile in bathrooms; no carpet anywhere! New HVAC with wifi thermostat. Lots of natural light and open feel to living room, dining room, and kitchen. Lighting dimmer switches in kitchen, dining room, and bonus room and new light-blocking 2 privacy blinds allow you to easily set home lighting. Large cook's kitchen with 5- burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge with ice maker, and loads of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with french doors opening onto covered back patio. Privacy fence around large back yard and attractive iron fence around front yard - secure space for kids or a dog. Large shed and accessible attic storage. Laundry room with extensive shelving for bedding, tools, etc.

