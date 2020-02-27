All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1123 Plymouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1123 Plymouth Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:02 AM

1123 Plymouth Drive

1123 Plymouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1123 Plymouth Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Plymouth Drive - Property Id: 113910

Lovely 3-bedroom house on large corner lot in desirable neighborhood. Bonus room that could be an office, flex room, or 4th bedroom. The bonus room has a separate entrance and courtyard, making it great for a home business or MIL plan. Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout and tile in bathrooms; no carpet anywhere! New HVAC with wifi thermostat. Lots of natural light and open feel to living room, dining room, and kitchen. Lighting dimmer switches in kitchen, dining room, and bonus room and new light-blocking 2 privacy blinds allow you to easily set home lighting. Large cook's kitchen with 5- burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge with ice maker, and loads of cabinet and counter space. Dining room with french doors opening onto covered back patio. Privacy fence around large back yard and attractive iron fence around front yard - secure space for kids or a dog. Large shed and accessible attic storage. Laundry room with extensive shelving for bedding, tools, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113910
Property Id 113910

(RLNE5609553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
1123 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 1123 Plymouth Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Plymouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
No, 1123 Plymouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 1123 Plymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1123 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Plymouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin