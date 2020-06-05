Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool bathtub

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

11203 RM 2222 #101 Available 04/28/20 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bathroom Townhome in Desirable Northwest Austin! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOURS AT THIS TIME FOR THIS PROPERTY



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/62cLz_5ZK2Y **



Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome in desirable northwest Austin! This property features a spacious, open concept living/kitchen area with high ceilings and lots of natural light. With three levels there is plenty of room to spread out! Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant. Rent price includes access to community amenities, such as a pool. This home feeds into the desirable Leander ISD and is located very close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Come see it while you can!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northwest Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2002



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hard flooring throughout living areas!

- Patio overlooking the community pool!

- Large bedrooms bedrooms

- 3 full bathrooms!

- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5692592)