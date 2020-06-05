All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11203 RM 2222 #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11203 RM 2222 #101
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

11203 RM 2222 #101

11203 Fm 2222 Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11203 Fm 2222 Rd, Austin, TX 78730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
11203 RM 2222 #101 Available 04/28/20 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bathroom Townhome in Desirable Northwest Austin! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOURS AT THIS TIME FOR THIS PROPERTY

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/62cLz_5ZK2Y **

Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome in desirable northwest Austin! This property features a spacious, open concept living/kitchen area with high ceilings and lots of natural light. With three levels there is plenty of room to spread out! Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant. Rent price includes access to community amenities, such as a pool. This home feeds into the desirable Leander ISD and is located very close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Come see it while you can!

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/62cLz_5ZK2Y **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northwest Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2002

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hard flooring throughout living areas!
- Patio overlooking the community pool!
- Large bedrooms bedrooms
- 3 full bathrooms!
- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5692592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have any available units?
11203 RM 2222 #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have?
Some of 11203 RM 2222 #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11203 RM 2222 #101 currently offering any rent specials?
11203 RM 2222 #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 RM 2222 #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 RM 2222 #101 is pet friendly.
Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 offer parking?
No, 11203 RM 2222 #101 does not offer parking.
Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11203 RM 2222 #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have a pool?
Yes, 11203 RM 2222 #101 has a pool.
Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have accessible units?
No, 11203 RM 2222 #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 RM 2222 #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11203 RM 2222 #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin