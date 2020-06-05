Amenities
11203 RM 2222 #101 Available 04/28/20 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bathroom Townhome in Desirable Northwest Austin! - WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING VIDEO AND VIRTUAL TOURS AT THIS TIME FOR THIS PROPERTY
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/62cLz_5ZK2Y **
Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome in desirable northwest Austin! This property features a spacious, open concept living/kitchen area with high ceilings and lots of natural light. With three levels there is plenty of room to spread out! Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant. Rent price includes access to community amenities, such as a pool. This home feeds into the desirable Leander ISD and is located very close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Come see it while you can!
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/62cLz_5ZK2Y **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northwest Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2002
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Hard flooring throughout living areas!
- Patio overlooking the community pool!
- Large bedrooms bedrooms
- 3 full bathrooms!
- Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanity
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5692592)