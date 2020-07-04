All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1111 Angelina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1111 Angelina Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1111 Angelina Street

1111 Angelina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1111 Angelina Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1111 Angelina Street Available 04/27/20 Minutes to Downtown, Beautifully Remodeled - Hardwood Floors - Charming updated bungalow. Enjoy hardwood floors, updated kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, 2" blinds, and more! - 3 spacious bedrooms, indoor utility, back storage area - MINUTES to downtown and IH35.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5693985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Angelina Street have any available units?
1111 Angelina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Angelina Street have?
Some of 1111 Angelina Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Angelina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Angelina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Angelina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Angelina Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Angelina Street offer parking?
No, 1111 Angelina Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Angelina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Angelina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Angelina Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Angelina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Angelina Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Angelina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Angelina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Angelina Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin