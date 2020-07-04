Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1111 Angelina Street Available 04/27/20 Minutes to Downtown, Beautifully Remodeled - Hardwood Floors - Charming updated bungalow. Enjoy hardwood floors, updated kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, 2" blinds, and more! - 3 spacious bedrooms, indoor utility, back storage area - MINUTES to downtown and IH35.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



