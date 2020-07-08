11108 Christensen Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Gorgeous, newly built 2012 sandstone home with many upgrades! This home is situated on a premium, over 1/4 acre lot with plenty of room for kids and perfect for a POOL! The gourmet kitchen is extended with granite counters and extra kitchen cabinets. 3 of the 4 large bedrooms are on the main level, plus a study and the family room. The loft level features a HUGE gameroom for family movie night plus another big bedroom and full bath! Gated comm., cul-de-sac across street from Clayton/Pool!

Gated Community

