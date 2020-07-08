11108 Christensen Cove

Amenities
Gorgeous, newly built 2012 sandstone home with many upgrades! This home is situated on a premium, over 1/4 acre lot with plenty of room for kids and perfect for a POOL! The gourmet kitchen is extended with granite counters and extra kitchen cabinets. 3 of the 4 large bedrooms are on the main level, plus a study and the family room. The loft level features a HUGE gameroom for family movie night plus another big bedroom and full bath! Gated comm., cul-de-sac across street from Clayton/Pool!
Gated Community
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.