11100 Long Summer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range

Spacious Two Story - Close to Amenities! - Lovely spacious home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Awesome kitchen with gas stove, 1 bedroom down with own bath perfect for guest room, upstairs is large master with master bath featuring separate shower/tub and double sinks, 2 other secondary bedrooms also located upstairs. Nice covered back patio, close to community pool and elementary school



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: None



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Manor ISD

Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



