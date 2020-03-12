All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11100 Long Summer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11100 Long Summer Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11100 Long Summer Drive

11100 Long Summer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11100 Long Summer Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Two Story - Close to Amenities! - Lovely spacious home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Awesome kitchen with gas stove, 1 bedroom down with own bath perfect for guest room, upstairs is large master with master bath featuring separate shower/tub and double sinks, 2 other secondary bedrooms also located upstairs. Nice covered back patio, close to community pool and elementary school

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: None

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Manor ISD
Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3999688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 Long Summer Drive have any available units?
11100 Long Summer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11100 Long Summer Drive have?
Some of 11100 Long Summer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11100 Long Summer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11100 Long Summer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 Long Summer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11100 Long Summer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11100 Long Summer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11100 Long Summer Drive does offer parking.
Does 11100 Long Summer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 Long Summer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 Long Summer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11100 Long Summer Drive has a pool.
Does 11100 Long Summer Drive have accessible units?
No, 11100 Long Summer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 Long Summer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11100 Long Summer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin