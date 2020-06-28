10912 Mint Julep Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home just minutes away from the Southpark Meadows shopping center! The interior of the home is gorgeous with an open floor plan all throughout. The living room has a white fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has a small breakfast bar and white appliances. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, double vanities and a walk in closet. This beautiful home has an attached garage that fits two cars and a large backyard with lots of shade.Owner can take care of lawn for additonal $50 a month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.