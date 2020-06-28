All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:06 AM

10912 Mint Julep Drive

10912 Mint Julep Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10912 Mint Julep Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home just minutes away from the Southpark Meadows shopping center! The interior of the home is gorgeous with an open floor plan all throughout. The living room has a white fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has a small breakfast bar and white appliances. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, double vanities and a walk in closet. This beautiful home has an attached garage that fits two cars and a large backyard with lots of shade.Owner can take care of lawn for additonal $50 a month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have any available units?
10912 Mint Julep Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have?
Some of 10912 Mint Julep Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 Mint Julep Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10912 Mint Julep Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 Mint Julep Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10912 Mint Julep Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10912 Mint Julep Drive offers parking.
Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10912 Mint Julep Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have a pool?
No, 10912 Mint Julep Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have accessible units?
No, 10912 Mint Julep Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 Mint Julep Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10912 Mint Julep Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
