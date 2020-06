Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 2-story home in popular Walnut Creek community - Open floorplan with 4 spacious bedrooms PLUS office/study. Granite countertops, white cabinets, and s.s. appliances in kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in family room, second master bedroom upstairs with huge living area. Built in 2017 and well-maintained; 15-minutes drive to downtown and airport. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.