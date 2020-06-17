10706 Pickfair

Amenities

NEAR GOLF COURSE - WELL ESTABLISHED SPICEWOOD AT BULL CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD - ROUND ROCK SCHOOLS. - 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Breakfast- Bar, Fireplace, Built In Bookcase, 3 Car Garage With Built-In Cabinets, Walk-In Tub In Master Bath, His and Her Walk-In Closets, Large Covered Porch, Shaded Yard, Additional Yard Area For Possible Boat/Trailer Parking, Tile- Wood- Carpet Flooring, Lots of Countertop Space, Abundant Foliage, Great for Entertainment, Near Golf Course and Neighborhood Amenities, Near Shopping and Lakeline Mall, Quick access to HWY 183, Toll 45 and RR620.



(RLNE3531108)