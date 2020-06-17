All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10706 Pickfair.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10706 Pickfair
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

10706 Pickfair

10706 Pickfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10706 Pickfair Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEAR GOLF COURSE - WELL ESTABLISHED SPICEWOOD AT BULL CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD - ROUND ROCK SCHOOLS. - 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Breakfast- Bar, Fireplace, Built In Bookcase, 3 Car Garage With Built-In Cabinets, Walk-In Tub In Master Bath, His and Her Walk-In Closets, Large Covered Porch, Shaded Yard, Additional Yard Area For Possible Boat/Trailer Parking, Tile- Wood- Carpet Flooring, Lots of Countertop Space, Abundant Foliage, Great for Entertainment, Near Golf Course and Neighborhood Amenities, Near Shopping and Lakeline Mall, Quick access to HWY 183, Toll 45 and RR620.

(RLNE3531108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Pickfair have any available units?
10706 Pickfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10706 Pickfair have?
Some of 10706 Pickfair's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10706 Pickfair currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Pickfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Pickfair pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Pickfair is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Pickfair offer parking?
Yes, 10706 Pickfair offers parking.
Does 10706 Pickfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Pickfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Pickfair have a pool?
No, 10706 Pickfair does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Pickfair have accessible units?
No, 10706 Pickfair does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Pickfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Pickfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin