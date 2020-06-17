All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:47 PM

10608 Wills Loop

10608 Wills Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Wills Loop, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/XajueU_tXyo **

WAIVING APPLICATION FEES WITH APPROVAL Must see 2 bedroom/2.5 bath property in gated community! It has a Third bonus room that could be used as a bedroom/office. Convenient location w/quick access to shopping, restaurants, & major highways. Home boasts beautiful hard flooring in all common areas, vaulted ceilings in the living area and upgraded kitchen appliances. The community offers pool access! Never been lived in home!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Lawncare Included!
- Charming free-standing condo community (single-family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!
- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas
- Large living room with vaulted ceilings!
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Secure gated community
- Community pool

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Clubhouse, Dining Room, Driveway - Circle, Fenced Yard (Full), Fitness Center, Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), Gated Property, Granite Countertops, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Loft Layout, New Property(<5 years), Office/Den, Patio, Playground, Pool, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Wheelchair Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Wills Loop have any available units?
10608 Wills Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 Wills Loop have?
Some of 10608 Wills Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 Wills Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Wills Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Wills Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 Wills Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10608 Wills Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Wills Loop does offer parking.
Does 10608 Wills Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Wills Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Wills Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10608 Wills Loop has a pool.
Does 10608 Wills Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 10608 Wills Loop has accessible units.
Does 10608 Wills Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10608 Wills Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
