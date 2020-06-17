10608 Wills Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/XajueU_tXyo **



WAIVING APPLICATION FEES WITH APPROVAL Must see 2 bedroom/2.5 bath property in gated community! It has a Third bonus room that could be used as a bedroom/office. Convenient location w/quick access to shopping, restaurants, & major highways. Home boasts beautiful hard flooring in all common areas, vaulted ceilings in the living area and upgraded kitchen appliances. The community offers pool access! Never been lived in home!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Avery Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Lawncare Included!

- Charming free-standing condo community (single-family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!

- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances

- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas

- Large living room with vaulted ceilings!

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed

- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade

- Secure gated community

- Community pool



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



