Amenities

in unit laundry pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

UT PRE LEASE: 2bd/2ba Corner unit with vaulted ceilings and views of UT - Great 3rd floor, corner unit with vaulted ceilings and views of UT. Washer and Dryer included in the unit. Pool and hot tub in courtyard. Only 3 blocks to campus



Available August



Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2077824)