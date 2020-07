Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Redwood floorplan features a gourmet kitchen with undermount sink, beautiful backsplash, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and is fully open to the dining and family room. The large master is privately located at the rear of the home. The large master bath has a step-in shower and huge walk-in closet