Austin, TX
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A
10305 Golden Meadow Drive
Report This Listing
Location
10305 Golden Meadow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Immediately Duplex in North Austin!
This is a bargain for the price and location - bright and spacious!
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Fireplace
Dining Room
W/D Hook ups
Pets okay up to 30 lbs.
Convenient to Major Interstates
Close to 183 and Burnet Road
Less than a mile to The Domain and Arboretum
Near JJ Pickle Research Campus and Apple
2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have any available units?
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have?
Some of 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A is pet friendly.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A offers parking.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have a pool?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have accessible units?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A has units with dishwashers.
