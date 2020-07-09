All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

10305 Golden Meadow Drive A

10305 Golden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10305 Golden Meadow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Immediately Duplex in North Austin!

This is a bargain for the price and location - bright and spacious!

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Fireplace

Dining Room

W/D Hook ups

Pets okay up to 30 lbs.

Convenient to Major Interstates
Close to 183 and Burnet Road
Less than a mile to The Domain and Arboretum
Near JJ Pickle Research Campus and Apple
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have any available units?
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have?
Some of 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Golden Meadow Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A is pet friendly.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A offers parking.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have a pool?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have accessible units?
No, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Golden Meadow Drive A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin