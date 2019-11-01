All apartments in Austin
10220 Anahuac Trail
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

10220 Anahuac Trail

10220 Anahuac Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Anahuac Trail, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great one story 3/2/2 home with open floor plan! - Great one story 3/2/2 home with open floor plan, kitchen has center island and built in desk, all appliances included with the lease, large master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and great walk in closet. Covered patio in the backyard! Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5690510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Anahuac Trail have any available units?
10220 Anahuac Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10220 Anahuac Trail have?
Some of 10220 Anahuac Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 Anahuac Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Anahuac Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Anahuac Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10220 Anahuac Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10220 Anahuac Trail offer parking?
No, 10220 Anahuac Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10220 Anahuac Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Anahuac Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Anahuac Trail have a pool?
No, 10220 Anahuac Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Anahuac Trail have accessible units?
No, 10220 Anahuac Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Anahuac Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Anahuac Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

