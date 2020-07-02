All apartments in Arlington
7204 Truver Lane
7204 Truver Lane

7204 Truver Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Truver Lane, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2065 sq. ft, 1 story home in Arlington, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Magnificent kitchen features granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area. Living room with beautiful custom built-ins and stone fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, custom walk in shower and walk in closet. Huge lot! Schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Truver Lane have any available units?
7204 Truver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7204 Truver Lane have?
Some of 7204 Truver Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Truver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Truver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Truver Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Truver Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Truver Lane offer parking?
No, 7204 Truver Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Truver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Truver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Truver Lane have a pool?
No, 7204 Truver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Truver Lane have accessible units?
No, 7204 Truver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Truver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Truver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

