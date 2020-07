Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bike storage business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to your new apartment home in Arlington, TX! 404 Border is a luxurious apartment community designed for upscale urban living. Were just a few blocks from The University of Texas at Arlington campus. Perfect for students and young professionals, our apartments in Arlington come with open-concept floor plans to help you stay comfortable as you tackle another busy year. Simplify your housing search and browse through our selection of stunning one and two-bedroom apartment homes.