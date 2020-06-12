All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:16 AM

6209 Big Springs Drive

6209 Big Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Big Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Big Springs Drive have any available units?
6209 Big Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Big Springs Drive have?
Some of 6209 Big Springs Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Big Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Big Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Big Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Big Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Big Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 6209 Big Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6209 Big Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Big Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Big Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6209 Big Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Big Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6209 Big Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Big Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Big Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

