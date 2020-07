Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board tennis court

The Woodlands of Arlington Apartments is the most desired and affordable community in the heart of Arlington, Texas; home of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Bordered by I-20, I-30, Hwy 820, Hwy 360 and Toll Roads, it grants quick access to the cities of Irving, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Grapevine, and downtown Dallas. Within walking distance, you can enjoy the convenience of grocery shopping, financial institutions and fine dining. We are only a block away from top rated schools!