Arlington, TX
Springfield Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Springfield Crossing

1801 W Arkansas Ln · (817) 369-3538
Location

1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX 76013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3014 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 3072 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 2051 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springfield Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
playground
This stunning lifestyle hosts a pet–friendly community with large inviting homes, high-end amenities and renovated apartment features* that is just 3 minutes from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Once you take a tour and meet our professional and friendly staff, you will be ready to call Sprinfield Crossing your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant, $90 married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springfield Crossing have any available units?
Springfield Crossing has 5 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Springfield Crossing have?
Some of Springfield Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springfield Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Springfield Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springfield Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Springfield Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Springfield Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Springfield Crossing offers parking.
Does Springfield Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springfield Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springfield Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Springfield Crossing has a pool.
Does Springfield Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Springfield Crossing has accessible units.
Does Springfield Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springfield Crossing has units with dishwashers.
