Springfield Crossing

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant, $90 married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.