Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5815 Rock Meadow Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5815 Rock Meadow Trail
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:35 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5815 Rock Meadow Trail
5815 Rock Meadow Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5815 Rock Meadow Trail, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home in Kennedale ISD. Convenient location to HWY 287 and shopping. Quiet neighborhood. This will make a wonderful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have any available units?
5815 Rock Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 5815 Rock Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Rock Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Rock Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have a pool?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center