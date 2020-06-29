All apartments in Arlington
5815 Rock Meadow Trail
5815 Rock Meadow Trail

5815 Rock Meadow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Rock Meadow Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home in Kennedale ISD. Convenient location to HWY 287 and shopping. Quiet neighborhood. This will make a wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have any available units?
5815 Rock Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5815 Rock Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Rock Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Rock Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have a pool?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Rock Meadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

