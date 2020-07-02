Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4318 Kelly Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4318 Kelly Hill Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:29 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4318 Kelly Hill Drive
4318 Kelly Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4318 Kelly Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 2 carports for private parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have any available units?
4318 Kelly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have?
Some of 4318 Kelly Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4318 Kelly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Kelly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Kelly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Kelly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 Kelly Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center