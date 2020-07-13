Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed guest parking hot tub lobby online portal trash valet

Say hello to luxury townhome and apartment living in Arlington, TX, at its finest. The Heights is a spacious community of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes perfectly situated in North Arlington. Residents enjoy our on-site pool, gym and cliffside/waterside views, in addition to our renovated clubhouse. We're within easy access of the top attractions in DFW as well. All of our Arlington apartment homes-which come in eight different floor plans-have washer/dryer connections, 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, and stainless appliances. Our townhomes offer extra privacy and features like standalone showers, garden tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and more. Also, all of our homes (except for one-bedroom, third-floor units) feature tandem driveway parking with direct-entry garages. Add in modern detailing, wood-style flooring and updated appliances and there's lots to love about our luxury homes in Arlington, TX. The Heights boasts newly renovated amenities ...