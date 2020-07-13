All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

The Heights

Open Now until 6pm
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd · (817) 438-2572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$0 Deposit on All Homes
Location

1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1912J · Avail. Sep 27

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 863 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 2133M · Avail. Sep 6

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Say hello to luxury townhome and apartment living in Arlington, TX, at its finest. The Heights is a spacious community of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes perfectly situated in North Arlington. Residents enjoy our on-site pool, gym and cliffside/waterside views, in addition to our renovated clubhouse. We're within easy access of the top attractions in DFW as well. All of our Arlington apartment homes-which come in eight different floor plans-have washer/dryer connections, 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, and stainless appliances. Our townhomes offer extra privacy and features like standalone showers, garden tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and more. Also, all of our homes (except for one-bedroom, third-floor units) feature tandem driveway parking with direct-entry garages. Add in modern detailing, wood-style flooring and updated appliances and there's lots to love about our luxury homes in Arlington, TX. The Heights boasts newly renovated amenities ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee, $15 pest control, $35 valet trash, $75 cable/internet
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Contact our leasing office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights have any available units?
The Heights has 15 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heights have?
Some of The Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights is offering the following rent specials: $0 Deposit on All Homes
Is The Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights is pet friendly.
Does The Heights offer parking?
Yes, The Heights offers parking.
Does The Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights have a pool?
Yes, The Heights has a pool.
Does The Heights have accessible units?
No, The Heights does not have accessible units.
Does The Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights has units with dishwashers.
