All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3206 Cape Cod Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3206 Cape Cod Court
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:40 PM

3206 Cape Cod Court

3206 Cape Cod Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3206 Cape Cod Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,077 sq ft duplex in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have any available units?
3206 Cape Cod Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3206 Cape Cod Court currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Cape Cod Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Cape Cod Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Cape Cod Court is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court offer parking?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have a pool?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have accessible units?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Cape Cod Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Cape Cod Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center