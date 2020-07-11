All apartments in Arlington
The Madrid.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Madrid

2711 Trinity Bend Cir · (833) 645-8696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
Now Offering a $500 Look-and-Lease Bonus on Select Apartments + $20 Reserved Parking! Call Today for Details!
Lease Savings
Location

2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1324 · Avail. Sep 16

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 913 · Avail. now

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1421 · Avail. now

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madrid.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
courtyard
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX. Home to the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, the Texas Rangers at Globe Life, and University of Texas at Arlington, residents can enjoy a dynamic city that offers education and recreation, with the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Currently undergoing community and apartment renovations, The Madrid Apartments will boast contemporary floorplans that include updated kitchens, appliances, and new window treatments. Apartment homes currently feature convenient in-home washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and private patio/balcony options. Residents are welcome to enjoy a pet-friendly, professionally managed community with amenities that include 24-hour emergency service, pool, fitness center, and optional carports. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $25 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 45lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Car ports $30 per month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Madrid have any available units?
The Madrid has 14 units available starting at $951 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Madrid have?
Some of The Madrid's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madrid currently offering any rent specials?
The Madrid is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering a $500 Look-and-Lease Bonus on Select Apartments + $20 Reserved Parking! Call Today for Details!
Is The Madrid pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madrid is pet friendly.
Does The Madrid offer parking?
Yes, The Madrid offers parking.
Does The Madrid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Madrid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madrid have a pool?
Yes, The Madrid has a pool.
Does The Madrid have accessible units?
Yes, The Madrid has accessible units.
Does The Madrid have units with dishwashers?
No, The Madrid does not have units with dishwashers.

