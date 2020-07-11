Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible on-site laundry courtyard

Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX. Home to the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, the Texas Rangers at Globe Life, and University of Texas at Arlington, residents can enjoy a dynamic city that offers education and recreation, with the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Currently undergoing community and apartment renovations, The Madrid Apartments will boast contemporary floorplans that include updated kitchens, appliances, and new window treatments. Apartment homes currently feature convenient in-home washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and private patio/balcony options. Residents are welcome to enjoy a pet-friendly, professionally managed community with amenities that include 24-hour emergency service, pool, fitness center, and optional carports. Call today to schedule a tour!