Amenities
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX. Home to the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, the Texas Rangers at Globe Life, and University of Texas at Arlington, residents can enjoy a dynamic city that offers education and recreation, with the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Currently undergoing community and apartment renovations, The Madrid Apartments will boast contemporary floorplans that include updated kitchens, appliances, and new window treatments. Apartment homes currently feature convenient in-home washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and private patio/balcony options. Residents are welcome to enjoy a pet-friendly, professionally managed community with amenities that include 24-hour emergency service, pool, fitness center, and optional carports. Call today to schedule a tour!