Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Novo Donelson

135 Donelson Pike ·
Location

135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,452

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,452

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,460

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Novo Donelson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white tile backsplash, upscale lighting, luxury wood plank vinyl and high grade plush carpeting in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Novo Donelson have any available units?
Novo Donelson has 42 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Novo Donelson have?
Some of Novo Donelson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Novo Donelson currently offering any rent specials?
Novo Donelson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Novo Donelson pet-friendly?
Yes, Novo Donelson is pet friendly.
Does Novo Donelson offer parking?
Yes, Novo Donelson offers parking.
Does Novo Donelson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Novo Donelson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Novo Donelson have a pool?
Yes, Novo Donelson has a pool.
Does Novo Donelson have accessible units?
Yes, Novo Donelson has accessible units.
Does Novo Donelson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Novo Donelson has units with dishwashers.
