Novo Donelson

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white tile backsplash, upscale lighting, luxury wood plank vinyl and high grade plush carpeting in the bedrooms.