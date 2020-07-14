All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Hickory Point

15180 Old Hickory Blvd · (615) 265-6173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211
McMurray

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0301 · Avail. Jul 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0913 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0609 · Avail. now

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 0718 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hickory Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
playground
WELCOME TO HICKORY POINT AT BRENTWOOD

If you’re looking for a comfortable place to call home in delightful South Nashville, we welcome you to Hickory Point. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Brentwood, TN, presented in multiple layouts, allowing you to choose the space best accommodates your lifestyle. When you step inside one of our apartment homes, you’ll notice the comfortable living areas, full kitchens with all of the appliances you need, and elegant flooring. Whether you choose a cozy one bedroom apartment, or a sprawling three bedroom place, you’ll enjoy all of the modern updates and finishes that come standard in Hickory Point homes.

Throughout the community grounds, you can take advantage of the many features we offer to help our residents relax and unwind. Go for a swim in the resort-inspired pool and follow-up with a soak in the spa/hot tub. Get your heart pumping at the fitness center or take care of work in the business center or clubhouse. We even offer convenient resident services like package receiving and on-site maintenance and management.

The Brentwood neighborhood of South Nashville surrounding our apartments boasts numerous attractions with many shops and restaurants within walking distance, giving you easy access to everything you need. Give us a call today to learn about our current and upcoming apartment availability. One of our friendly leasing associates would be eager to tell you more about all that Hickory Point has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Greenway trash/recycle: $28, Trash: $10, Pest: $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Contact our office for more details!
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hickory Point have any available units?
Hickory Point has 11 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hickory Point have?
Some of Hickory Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hickory Point currently offering any rent specials?
Hickory Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hickory Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Hickory Point is pet friendly.
Does Hickory Point offer parking?
Yes, Hickory Point offers parking.
Does Hickory Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hickory Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hickory Point have a pool?
Yes, Hickory Point has a pool.
Does Hickory Point have accessible units?
No, Hickory Point does not have accessible units.
Does Hickory Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hickory Point has units with dishwashers.

