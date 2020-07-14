Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments game room internet access online portal playground

WELCOME TO HICKORY POINT AT BRENTWOOD



If you’re looking for a comfortable place to call home in delightful South Nashville, we welcome you to Hickory Point. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Brentwood, TN, presented in multiple layouts, allowing you to choose the space best accommodates your lifestyle. When you step inside one of our apartment homes, you’ll notice the comfortable living areas, full kitchens with all of the appliances you need, and elegant flooring. Whether you choose a cozy one bedroom apartment, or a sprawling three bedroom place, you’ll enjoy all of the modern updates and finishes that come standard in Hickory Point homes.



Throughout the community grounds, you can take advantage of the many features we offer to help our residents relax and unwind. Go for a swim in the resort-inspired pool and follow-up with a soak in the spa/hot tub. Get your heart pumping at the fitness center or take care of work in the business center or clubhouse. We even offer convenient resident services like package receiving and on-site maintenance and management.



The Brentwood neighborhood of South Nashville surrounding our apartments boasts numerous attractions with many shops and restaurants within walking distance, giving you easy access to everything you need. Give us a call today to learn about our current and upcoming apartment availability. One of our friendly leasing associates would be eager to tell you more about all that Hickory Point has to offer.