Chimney Top Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Chimney Top Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
100 Chimneytop Dr · (615) 398-0966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 · Avail. Oct 1

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 498 · Avail. Sep 16

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 488 · Avail. Sep 1

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 4

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 278 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 561 · Avail. Jul 14

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chimney Top Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
on-site laundry
business center
hot tub
online portal
Take a Virtual Tour Today!

Discover your private retreat, nestled away in a lush wooded bluff overlooking Nashville at Chimney Top Apartments in Antioch TN. You deserve the best, so why not surround yourself in luxury with your very own newly updated apartment? Upgrades include modern features like black appliances, premium mocha cabinets, frieze carpets and beautiful designer hardwood style flooring. With additional features like wood burning fire places, washer dryer connections, over-sized closets & balconies You'll never want to leave home.

Enjoy your personal retreat but still be close to the heart of it all! Minutes from dining, shopping, groceries, and not to mention downtown Nashville, Chimney Top Apartments offers an amazing living experience in the heart of everything you want!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st pet; $450 for 2nd
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chimney Top Apartments have any available units?
Chimney Top Apartments has 37 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Chimney Top Apartments have?
Some of Chimney Top Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chimney Top Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chimney Top Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chimney Top Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chimney Top Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chimney Top Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chimney Top Apartments offers parking.
Does Chimney Top Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chimney Top Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chimney Top Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chimney Top Apartments has a pool.
Does Chimney Top Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chimney Top Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chimney Top Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Chimney Top Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

