Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage volleyball court on-site laundry business center hot tub online portal

Discover your private retreat, nestled away in a lush wooded bluff overlooking Nashville at Chimney Top Apartments in Antioch TN. You deserve the best, so why not surround yourself in luxury with your very own newly updated apartment? Upgrades include modern features like black appliances, premium mocha cabinets, frieze carpets and beautiful designer hardwood style flooring. With additional features like wood burning fire places, washer dryer connections, over-sized closets & balconies You'll never want to leave home.



Enjoy your personal retreat but still be close to the heart of it all! Minutes from dining, shopping, groceries, and not to mention downtown Nashville, Chimney Top Apartments offers an amazing living experience in the heart of everything you want!