Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
865 Bresslyn Rd
865 Bresslyn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
865 Bresslyn Road, Nashville, TN 37205
Hillwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Hardwood Floors. Private Lot. Large Carport. Storage Shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have any available units?
865 Bresslyn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 865 Bresslyn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
865 Bresslyn Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Bresslyn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 865 Bresslyn Rd does offer parking.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have a pool?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have accessible units?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Bresslyn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Bresslyn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
