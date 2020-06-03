All apartments in Nashville
828 Stockell Street
828 Stockell Street

828 Stockell Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2030041
Location

828 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Here we have a completely renovated 3 BR / 1 BA home in East Nashville! Hardwood floors and subway tile abound! There is a brand new stainless steel appliance package installed in the home. Stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher all ready to go. This property also has washer/dryer hookups! The bathroom has been completely redone with subway tile in the shower and pattern tiled floors. We can't say enough about how cute this house is!!!! Sit on your covered front porch and relax or hang out in the partially fenced in backyard lush with trees and vegetation! Off street parking is yet another perk at this home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Stockell Street have any available units?
828 Stockell Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Stockell Street have?
Some of 828 Stockell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Stockell Street currently offering any rent specials?
828 Stockell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Stockell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Stockell Street is pet friendly.
Does 828 Stockell Street offer parking?
Yes, 828 Stockell Street offers parking.
Does 828 Stockell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Stockell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Stockell Street have a pool?
No, 828 Stockell Street does not have a pool.
Does 828 Stockell Street have accessible units?
No, 828 Stockell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Stockell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Stockell Street has units with dishwashers.
