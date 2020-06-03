828 Stockell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Here we have a completely renovated 3 BR / 1 BA home in East Nashville! Hardwood floors and subway tile abound! There is a brand new stainless steel appliance package installed in the home. Stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher all ready to go. This property also has washer/dryer hookups! The bathroom has been completely redone with subway tile in the shower and pattern tiled floors. We can't say enough about how cute this house is!!!! Sit on your covered front porch and relax or hang out in the partially fenced in backyard lush with trees and vegetation! Off street parking is yet another perk at this home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.