madison park condos
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:02 PM
377 Apartments for rent in Madison Park Condos, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
555 North Dupont Avenue
555 North Dupont Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
AMAZING RENTAL w/ all NEW floors, paint, SS appliances, and washer & dryer! Conveniently located near shopping and entertainment. New Madison Community Center across the street. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
331 McArthur Dr
331 McArthur Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
715 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath ,just redone with new vinyl floors through out new kitchen counter tops new concrete drive central heat and air washer dryer hookups
Results within 1 mile of Madison Park Condos
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Madison in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
810 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Rio Vista Dr.
216 Rio Vista Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
750 sqft
216 Rio Vista Dr. Available 09/15/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Apartment overlooking Cumberland River - 2 Bed/2 Bath Madison gem nestled in nature overlooking Cumberland River.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
215 Robinwood Ave
215 Robinwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1492 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this house! So spacious, newly remodeled, hardwood flooring, new granite countertops and SS appliances! 4 bedrooms with an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom or office! Very spacious detached 2 car garage, rare
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
516 Amquiwood Court
516 Amquiwood Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1364 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment
212 Lanier Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1284 sqft
Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Historic Home! $1400 - This Madison 3 bedroom first floor unit has been remodeled with a brand new open kitchen, fresh paint and flooring, totally new bathroom, all while maintaining the historic cottage feel.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
510 Charles Dr, N
510 Charles Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Charles Dr, N in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
313 W Old Hickory Blvd
313 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 416-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
260 Maple Street
260 Maple Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
Adorable NEWLY CONSTRUCTED bungalow in the heart of Madison. Open living spaces feature engineered hardwood flooring & beautiful crown molding. Kitchen features custom solid wood white cabinetry, granite, & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Pierce Rd C
1011 Pierce Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath. Great Fenced Yard. Neutral paint and carpet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent per month.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
608 Farview Dr
608 Farview Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
new paint, new carpet, cleaned, mowed, power sprayed, ready to go go to sellingmurfreesboro.com for apps, no petsw, no smokers, 600 credit score or better, 3x's the rent as income.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1528 Stoney River Lane
1528 Stoney River Ln, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
1875 sqft
4Bed, 2.5Ba in a nice quiet Neighborhood! - New house / New Neighborhood....Home for Lease that resides on a quiet cul-de-sac!! Best part is the homes proximity to downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
585 Heritage Lane
585 Heritage Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1242 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Madison is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
Results within 5 miles of Madison Park Condos
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
