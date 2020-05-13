All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 730 Old Hickory Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
730 Old Hickory Blvd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

730 Old Hickory Blvd

730 Old Hickory Boulevard · (615) 517-5445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Exquisite brand new 3BR/3.5BA- never been lived in!

Unit 116. Elegant, brand new, modern 3BR/3.5BA townhome in West Nashville! Spacious floor plan with 9’ ceilings and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Every bedroom has en-suite bath. One bedroom on main. Spacious living room w/ half bath down. Kitchen with white cabinets and black quartz countertops. Premium stainless-steel appliances including washer dryer. Lush green space and resident community area directly in front of unit consisting of pergola, sitting and grilling area. Convenient location to I-40. Within 4 miles of major grocery stores (Costco, Publix, Walmart), and the new One Bellevue Place shopping center. 3-reserved parking spots.
non-smoking.
These are pictures of the model home. Pictures of #116 coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have any available units?
730 Old Hickory Blvd has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have?
Some of 730 Old Hickory Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Old Hickory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
730 Old Hickory Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Old Hickory Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Old Hickory Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 730 Old Hickory Blvd does offer parking.
Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Old Hickory Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have a pool?
No, 730 Old Hickory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 730 Old Hickory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Old Hickory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Old Hickory Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 730 Old Hickory Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Griff
1390 Adams St
Nashville, TN 37208
Terra House
115 Middleton St
Nashville, TN 37210
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street
Nashville, TN 37208
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity