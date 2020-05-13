730 Old Hickory Blvd

Amenities
Exquisite brand new 3BR/3.5BA- never been lived in!
Unit 116. Elegant, brand new, modern 3BR/3.5BA townhome in West Nashville! Spacious floor plan with 9’ ceilings and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Every bedroom has en-suite bath. One bedroom on main. Spacious living room w/ half bath down. Kitchen with white cabinets and black quartz countertops. Premium stainless-steel appliances including washer dryer. Lush green space and resident community area directly in front of unit consisting of pergola, sitting and grilling area. Convenient location to I-40. Within 4 miles of major grocery stores (Costco, Publix, Walmart), and the new One Bellevue Place shopping center. 3-reserved parking spots.
non-smoking.
These are pictures of the model home. Pictures of #116 coming soon.