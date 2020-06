Amenities

What an amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full baths 2442 sqft rental home on one of the best streets in Green Hills. Walkable neighborhood. Original hardwoods, master on main, unfinished basement, deck and fenced back yard. Pet on case by case basis. $500 non refundable pet cleaning fee per pet. $3,500 security deposit. Minimum 365 days lease. $45 application fee per applicants over 18 years old. What a gem!